WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Western Region Economic Development (WRED) is looking for people who are interested in serving on the board of directors.

According to a news release, one seat will become available in October.

Candidates from the building, real estate, and manufacturing industries and businesses are being sought for this opening.

WRED is a non-profit organization that is funded through memberships, grants, sponsorships, and STAR Fund dollars.

The board is made up of economic development representatives from Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams counties, along with business leaders from western North Dakota.

WRED exists to facilitate and promote a vibrant, diversified, and sustainable economy through collaboration and outreach, it has a vision to be the leading advocate for sustainable growth and development.

These are the set objectives to attain its vision and mission:

Identify primary sector development opportunities that will help diversify the economy.

Increase influence on state policies.

Advocate for a regional business-friendly environment.

Focus public relations efforts on the region.

Focus on future recruitment and development.

The board has monthly lunch meetings to work on the objectives, and members help in WRED’s connecting communities’ barbecues and attend networking events. Attendance at other regional events is highly encouraged.

If you are interested in becoming a board member, you can submit a single-page document that outlines why you are interested, as well as any other board experience you may have.

You can submit the request to Ann Kvande at annk@ci.williston.nd.us or hand-deliver it to the following address:

Williston Economic Development

113 4th St. E

Williston, ND

The deadline to apply is on Friday, October 20, and you can visit this website to learn more.