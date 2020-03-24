WSC cancels Commencement activities

Live Now
Due to the continuing need to practice personal and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Williston State College is canceling all commencement and honors activities scheduled for the week of May 11-15.

In the coming weeks, faculty and staff will be working on a virtual recognition program to honor graduates.

Students will continue coursework from home and are discouraged from physically coming to, returning to, or staying on the WSC campus unless they have a legitimate need. WSC’s residence halls are still available for students who have no other options or are unable to return/transition to a permanent residence. Likewise, for those students who remain on campus, meals will continue to be provided by Aladdin Food Service.

WSC, along with its North Dakota University System partners and the State Board of Higher Education, is currently working on a refund policy for room and board. More information will be published as a plan is approved for each campus.

