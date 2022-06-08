WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — For many years, the Williston State College City Band has held a summer concert series — and the 2022 season is no different. Musicians of all ages and education are able to come together and serenade the city of Williston every week.

“The WSC City Band is a group comprised of musicians from Williston and surrounding areas,” explained Associate Professor of Music Dr. Kyle Norris in a press release. “Members include current WSC students, former students, future students, area music educators and music enthusiasts. “

The summer concert series is just one of the many jam sessions hosted by the WSCCB — the band generally plays for events throughout the year, such as performances of the National Anthem around Williston and frequent concerts in Harmon Park.

The first performance will be held at noon on June 14 (Flag Day) at 7:30 p.m., at downtown Williston’s First International Bank & Trust. Afterward, concerts will take place every Tuesday in June and July at 7:30 p.m. at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center in Harmon Park. The final concert will take place on Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Home.

The Korner Lions will also be present at the concerts to sell refreshments.

All rehearsals for the ensemble take place on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Williston State College, in Stevens Hall, room 216. Musicians of any skill level — and even any age — are invited to join in.

For more information, please visit Williston State’s website, or call 701-774-4200.