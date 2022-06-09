WILLISTON, N.D. – Williston State College Head Basketball Coach Shawn Neary has resigned.

Neary’s decision was effective Monday, June 6. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“We want to thank Shawn for his service to Williston State College Teton Athletics,” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best in future endeavors.”

“Thank you to Coach Neary. We always appreciate people that put family first!” WSC President Bernell Hirning added.



Williston State College will immediately begin the process to fill the position of Head Men’s Basketball Coach before the Fall 2022 Semester.