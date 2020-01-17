Live Now
WSC Revises Well Control Classes Through TrainND

WILLISTON — TrainND is gearing up to offer more Well Control classes than before, but the new training provider will be offering customized content for the Bakken.

“At TrainND, we try to focus on providing the highest quality safety and technical training in North Dakota in particular for the oiling industry,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director.

Williston State College called Vorenkamp Well Control Training their new training provider, having nearly 100 years of combined experience providing well intervention training to oil and gas workers, but more specifically to the Bakken itself.

“Probably one of the biggest complaints that we get from students is when they come to class is what you’re teaching in Well Control isn’t what we’re doing out in the field,” said Mike Vertner, Vorenkamp Well Control Instructor.

But that now has changed.

“So how Vorenkamp Well Control Training has changed is that we actually run horizontal wells and a lot of our training is based around horizontal wells because that’s what they’re doing in North Dakota,” said Vertner.

Training also reflects the oil industry throughout the country — not being limited to just the Bakken — and this is made possible with state-of-the-art simulators and equipment that only Williston State College provides in the state.

“We have our pumps, we have indicators and we have the chair and that’s some of the changes that we’ve seen in the oil field on the drilling rigs in the last seven to eight years. We’re using a joystick rig versus what most are using, the old-style breaks,” said Vertner.

But having the best equipment and location-specific training isn’t the most important thing here.

“The general idea is safety here. What we’ve learned about well control from the blowouts and the occurrences that happen that puts people’s lives in danger, it’s avoidable and that’s what this new training will provide as well” said Nebeker.

The program began offering its classes Wednesday and they said they expect to have well over 100 students attend.

