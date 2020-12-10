Xcel Energy donates $10,000 to Souris Valley United Way

An organization that helps others is jumping for joy after receiving a pretty sizable donation.

Xcel Energy donated $10,000 to the Souris Valley United Way in Minot. The money will go toward helping people who need food and shelter in the area.

Director Rich Berg told us this time of year is hard for families, and with the pandemic stacked on top of that donations are needed now more than ever.

“There are people that are finding themselves in need that have never been on this road before.

Just because there have been so many cutbacks, whether or not they lost their jobs, but their hours have been reduced. So a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Berg.