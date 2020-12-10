Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Xcel Energy donates $10,000 to Souris Valley United Way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An organization that helps others is jumping for joy after receiving a pretty sizable donation.

Xcel Energy donated $10,000 to the Souris Valley United Way in Minot. The money will go toward helping people who need food and shelter in the area.

Director Rich Berg told us this time of year is hard for families, and with the pandemic stacked on top of that donations are needed now more than ever.

“There are people that are finding themselves in need that have never been on this road before.
Just because there have been so many cutbacks, whether or not they lost their jobs, but their hours have been reduced. So a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Berg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Texas Lawsuit

Trump to join Texas' Supreme Court Case to challenge election

COVID-19 Tool

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/10

Thursday's Weather: Cooler & Dry

Holiday Budget

NDC DEC 10

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Hockey

Rugby Girl's Basketball

Project FindSafe Participation

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Mask Mandate Extended

Help For Hotels

Williston Affordable Housing

Reorganization Plan

Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Giovanni Hamilton

Lawmakers want Congress to hold Army accountable after Fort Hood investigation

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss