Xcel Energy Gives Back

It’s a celebration of service.

Every year Xcel Energy has it’s largest annual community volunteer effort.

Over 1,600 volunteers and employees from four states are giving back to the community as part of their “commitment to being a great neighbor.”

Members here in Minot took part in the celebration of service by painting the guardrails inside of Kalix, in hopes to build a better community.

“It’s just very gratifying to see the different impacts that we have on our various communities. Over 1,600 individuals are participating in Day of Service in North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. But, we also encourage our employees to volunteer throughout the year, but this Day of Service it always has to be non-profit that we help out. Our philosophy we look at not only building our company but building the communities that we live in,” Kathy Aas, Xcel Employee.

Xcel Energy encourages more people to sign up for their many volunteer opportunities.