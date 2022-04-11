As the snowstorm approaches, Xcel Energy is bringing in additional crews to North Dakota in the chance that customers lose power.

The heavy snow and wind could cause power outages across the state, so hundreds of Xcel employees from all over North Dakota and Minnesota will be on standby just in case, according to a press release.

Customers can help by reporting an outage in multiple ways:

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

Text “OUT” to 98936 or text “STAT” to the same number to check the status of a power outage

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts

Customers can also see the latest updates on the Xcel Energy website which has an outage map and anticipated restoration time.

A few other tips from Xcel: