Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections

Xcel Energy released a statement Sunday saying they will be they will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice.

“As communities and families face the challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19, Xcel Energy will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice. This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.”

Xcel also said in the statement the company has robust staffing and operational plans in place to ensure power plant operators, line workers, customer care representatives, and others are delivering reliable electric and natural gas service in the eight states they serve while responding to outages if necessary.

The company says they continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will remain in constant communication with local, state and federal agencies, as well as other health organizations, during this time. It is also in contact with other companies within and outside the energy industry to share best practices around delivering service to customers while keeping employees safe.