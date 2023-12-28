BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that the year is coming to an end, what has our workforce looked like over the past months?

According to the Department of Commerce, our state employment rate increased by 7,000 from the beginning to the end of this year.

Despite that increase, we’re still seeing shortages throughout the state. Healthcare continues to be the number one field experiencing shortages, while transportation and sales positions come in second and third.

So, what is North Dakota doing to counteract those shortages?

“Ultimately, we know that we do not have enough people to fill the open jobs that we have available in this state,” shared Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “The Department of Commerce is leading the ‘Find the Good Life in North Dakota’ initiative — where we’re promoting not just job opportunities in this state, but also the quality of life that we have to offer here and the great communities that are ready to welcome newcomers.”

Ralston Howe says the initiative received funding in the last legislative session, which will help support various projects within the program.