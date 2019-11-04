YHF: Choosing a primary care doctor

In today’s Your Health First, choosing a primary doctor can be overwhelming.

One physician we spoke to said everybody needs a primary care doctor, even if you think you’re 100 percent healthy. She said they monitor risk factors, provide check-ups and can submit referrals for other medical issues.

Some people choose to stick with theirs even if they don’t like them because they feel like they can’t switch, she said.

“Even for myself, I have a hard time getting to know a new primary doctor so I don’t go to one if I don’t like them,” said Vanna Binning, physician, Trinity.

“I never go to a primary doctor again. I tell people it’s kind of like dating, not to sound inappropriate. If you meet one bad date, you’re not going to stop dating, you’re going to find somebody else.”

She said to find a doctor you can get along with and who listens to you — and don’t be afraid to find a new one.

