YHF: Fighting bad breath

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, few things are worse than having bad breath. We spoke to a dentist who shared his tips to keep your mouth smelling fresh.

He said it’s important to brush twice a day and floss at least once a day. Staying hydrated and using a mouth rinse or mouth wash are a few other things that can help. Chewing gum and eating mints can temporarily fix the bad breath.

But, he said the No. 1 thing to remember is the bacteria never goes away. And, it might be living somewhere you may forget to brush.

“I remember my very first patient in dental school had a black tongue,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“And I tell you what, it’s pretty gross when you start seeing that kind of stuff. But, it’s easy to get rid of. Taking that tongue scraper and scraping that tongue over and over, and don’t do it all at once because it will bleed, it’s a living structure. But cleaning it and cleaning it over time, those little papillae, those taste buds will slowly shrink back to their normal size.”

Avoiding smelly foods like garlic and onions, and acidic foods are also good tips for avoiding bad breath.

Dr. Kemmet said having proper mouth hygiene is the most important thing to do to prevent bad breath.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"

Legacy HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy HS Bball"

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge