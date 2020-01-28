YHF: Fighting bad breath

In today’s Your Health First, few things are worse than having bad breath. We spoke to a dentist who shared his tips to keep your mouth smelling fresh.

He said it’s important to brush twice a day and floss at least once a day. Staying hydrated and using a mouth rinse or mouth wash are a few other things that can help. Chewing gum and eating mints can temporarily fix the bad breath.

But, he said the No. 1 thing to remember is the bacteria never goes away. And, it might be living somewhere you may forget to brush.

“I remember my very first patient in dental school had a black tongue,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“And I tell you what, it’s pretty gross when you start seeing that kind of stuff. But, it’s easy to get rid of. Taking that tongue scraper and scraping that tongue over and over, and don’t do it all at once because it will bleed, it’s a living structure. But cleaning it and cleaning it over time, those little papillae, those taste buds will slowly shrink back to their normal size.”

Avoiding smelly foods like garlic and onions, and acidic foods are also good tips for avoiding bad breath.

Dr. Kemmet said having proper mouth hygiene is the most important thing to do to prevent bad breath.