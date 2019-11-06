YHF: Helping ease the winter blues with light therapy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s your health first, light therapy.

With daylight saving time coming to an end, the days are getting shorter and it’s getting darker earlier — which is causing some people’s moods to change.

SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, is a mood disorder, characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year, typically starting in the fall and ending in the spring.

A professional we spoke to said using light therapy can help battle its effects. It’s a bright light that mimics natural sunlight and works to affect brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep like serotonin.

“I do notice a difference in myself when I use the light therapy,” said Angie Mock, manager of Lor Spa.

“I also like to travel during the winter and get that natural sunlight, so if I can’t do that, I do like to substitute with the light therapy.”

Mock said the light does not emit harmful rays. It won’t cure the depression, but it can help ease symptoms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Keystone Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keystone Closed"

Recovery Reinvented

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-6-19"

DSU Political Cartoonist

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Political Cartoonist"

Suspect Arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Arrested"

High School Volleyball 11.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 11.5.19"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Marginal Eyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marginal Eyes"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Veterans Voices: James Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: James Henderson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge