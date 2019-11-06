YHF: Helping ease the winter blues with light therapy

In today’s your health first, light therapy.

With daylight saving time coming to an end, the days are getting shorter and it’s getting darker earlier — which is causing some people’s moods to change.

SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, is a mood disorder, characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year, typically starting in the fall and ending in the spring.

A professional we spoke to said using light therapy can help battle its effects. It’s a bright light that mimics natural sunlight and works to affect brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep like serotonin.

“I do notice a difference in myself when I use the light therapy,” said Angie Mock, manager of Lor Spa.

“I also like to travel during the winter and get that natural sunlight, so if I can’t do that, I do like to substitute with the light therapy.”

Mock said the light does not emit harmful rays. It won’t cure the depression, but it can help ease symptoms.