YHF: How safe is it to touch your mail?

In today’s your health first, how safe is it to touch your mail?

Mail is touched by dozens of hands and surfaces before it gets to you, so we reached out to the post office to find out what it’s doing to keep its employees safe.

The post office sent us a statement saying it’s following strategies and measures recommended by the CDC.

To protect employees, the post office is encouraging frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers and additional cleaning of work spaces.

It has also modified how customers sign for packages. While maintaining social distance, the carrier asks for the customer’s first initial and last name, then indicates that they received their mail.

Health officials say the virus can live on surfaces, but according to the World Health Organization and CDC, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.

“But the time frame is not such that we think packages or mail are a source of infection,” said Dr. Jen Lankowicz, the Regional Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health Systems.

If you’re still concerned, health officials say washing your hands regularly, including after handling your mail, is never a bad idea.

