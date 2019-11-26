YHF: Is your teen depressed?

Raising teenagers can be confusing.

“Normal” teen behavior can mimic that of someone with depression, for example, your teenager cuts off communication with you and stays in his or her room.



A new National poll shows many parents face barriers when it comes to diagnosing depression in their own teenagers.

Researchers in Michigan report 40 percent of parents struggle to differentiate the disorder from normal mood swings.

So the question is, how do you know when to worry, and when not to?

“I think parents should worry if there’s a significant change in their child’s behavior and functioning, looking at school performance, grades slipping, very rarely if ever coming out of their room, total unwillingness to do the things they used to do. A loss of interest in things they used to do could be another indicator that something could be wrong,” said Nicole Cross-Hillman, PSYD.

She also said to worry if you notice a significant change in your child’s sleep pattern and appetite.

She said mood swings are also a sign of depression, and even though all teens deal with moodiness, look at your teen’s predominant mood.