YHF: LGBTQ care

In today’s Your Health First, according to the American Medical Student Association, 29 percent of transgender people report having to teach their health care provider about transgender health issues.

Dr. Vanna Binning, a physician at Trinity Health in Minot is working to help the LGBTQ community feel comfortable to go to the doctor and reduce the stigma.

She said sex education is different for the community versus heterosexual adults. And, it’s important for people taking estrogen or testosterone to be checked for cardiovascular disease.

Eight percent of the LGBTQ community said a doctor refused to treat them based on their sexual orientation, according to the Center for American Progress.

Dr. Binning said she wants everyone to feel comfortable and to be seen by a doctor.

“If you tell any of our office staff when you register for a visit what your preferred pronouns are, what your preferred name is, we actually have a way to give that information to the provider, to the nurses and I, myself, personally,” said Binning.

“If you’re comfortable anywhere, it should be at your doctor’s office.”

1 in 5 transgender people postponed or didn’t try to seek health care in 2017, according to the American Medical Student Association.

