YHF: Mental Health

MINOT — Mental health is a big concern across the country.

Nearly one out of five people suffer from a mental health disorder, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Despite one in five people suffering from mental health disorders, nearly 60 percent of adults with a mental illness did not receive services in the last year.

Brandy Childress with Village Family Service Center is working to change those numbers.

“There are a lot Mental health concerns that exist honestly. Some of them include depression, anxiety, panic attacks, agoraphobia, suicidal ideation, you know things of that nature,” said Childress, health counselor at Village Family Service Center.

Childress said people often don’t understand the reality of what they’re dealing with and minimize the problem.

“It might be something like change in their daily function or inability to relate to others that occur. They tend to push it off and say, ‘Oh I’m just really busy,’ and they don’t acknowledge that they may be feeling stressed or if they’ve maybe been feeling down lately,” said Childress.

There are often local resources that can help you make small changes — places like the YMCA. Working out is considered a great stress reliever, which is a gateway to better mental health.

“Mental health is a big thing here at the YMCA. We really strive to provide programs that will help with exercise, health, and well being and also provide the social responsibility aspect of everything,” said Tia Klein, director of program services at Village Family Service Center.

One other simple thing you can do today to improve your mental health is to eat nutritious meals and drink lots of water.