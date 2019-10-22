YHF: Mental Health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Mental health is a big concern across the country.

Nearly one out of five people suffer from a mental health disorder, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Despite one in five people suffering from mental health disorders, nearly 60 percent of adults with a mental illness did not receive services in the last year.

Brandy Childress with Village Family Service Center is working to change those numbers.

“There are a lot Mental health concerns that exist honestly. Some of them include depression, anxiety, panic attacks, agoraphobia, suicidal ideation, you know things of that nature,” said Childress, health counselor at Village Family Service Center.

Childress said people often don’t understand the reality of what they’re dealing with and minimize the problem.

“It might be something like change in their daily function or inability to relate to others that occur. They tend to push it off and say, ‘Oh I’m just really busy,’ and they don’t acknowledge that they may be feeling stressed or if they’ve maybe been feeling down lately,” said Childress.

There are often local resources that can help you make small changes — places like the YMCA. Working out is considered a great stress reliever, which is a gateway to better mental health.

“Mental health is a big thing here at the YMCA. We really strive to provide programs that will help with exercise, health, and well being and also provide the social responsibility aspect of everything,” said Tia Klein, director of program services at Village Family Service Center.

One other simple thing you can do today to improve your mental health is to eat nutritious meals and drink lots of water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Chronic Wasting Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Wasting Disease"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge