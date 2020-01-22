YHF: Not all flossers created equal

In today’s Your Health First, flossing — you either do it, or you don’t do it enough.

If you are a flosser, a dentist we spoke to said it’s important to use the correct tools.

Brushing alone only reaches 60 percent of the tooth’s surface. Flossing gets the other 40 percent.

He said using string floss reaches below the gum line and removes the bacteria. Floss picks are good for when you’re on the run and need to get something out.

“Some people have bacteria, or sometimes they have only the problem in certain areas because the deeper those pockets are, the more the bacteria will change in those certain areas to a more anaerobic bacteria,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“If you just went down into that area, disrupted those anaerobic bacteria, you could actually pull those anaerobic bacteria around the mouth and start inoculating other areas.”

Kemmet said a water flosser can help flush out the bacteria but it shouldn’t be used as an alternative to flossing.