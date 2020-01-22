Live Now
WATCH: Senate Impeachment Trial

YHF: Not all flossers created equal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, flossing — you either do it, or you don’t do it enough.

If you are a flosser, a dentist we spoke to said it’s important to use the correct tools.

Brushing alone only reaches 60 percent of the tooth’s surface. Flossing gets the other 40 percent.

He said using string floss reaches below the gum line and removes the bacteria. Floss picks are good for when you’re on the run and need to get something out.

“Some people have bacteria, or sometimes they have only the problem in certain areas because the deeper those pockets are, the more the bacteria will change in those certain areas to a more anaerobic bacteria,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“If you just went down into that area, disrupted those anaerobic bacteria, you could actually pull those anaerobic bacteria around the mouth and start inoculating other areas.”

Kemmet said a water flosser can help flush out the bacteria but it shouldn’t be used as an alternative to flossing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge