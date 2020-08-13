YHF: Peak season of West Nile Virus could be on its way

In today’s Your Health First, cases of West Nile Virus could be on the rise as warm weather and humidity are at their peak.

Although mosquitoes are around throughout the summer, the staff at the North Dakota Department of Health say historically, case numbers for West Nile begin to rise in August.

So far this year, only two cases of the disease have been reported: One in Stark County and one in Hettinger County.

And as adult mosquito populations peak in July, this leads to more bites and more chance for a peak in cases during the month of August.

“The incubation period is like 2 to 14 days and then someone needs to get tested and get sick and so — you can see how like we’ll usually start to see the majority of cases showing up in August,” Division of Disease Control Program Manager Michelle Dethloff.

She recommends wearing loose long-sleeved shirts and pants along with repellent to keep mosquitoes at bay.