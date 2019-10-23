YHF: Understanding fats

With so many different types of fats, it can be hard to figure out which ones are good and which ones are deadly.

“Fat is essential for like I said, hormones, but really essential in the absorption of special vitamins,” said Sandra Horob, dietician.

Fats are in almost everything, and they come in different forms.

Saturated fats and trans fats are solid at room temperature like butter, and animal fat. And they aren’t good for our hearts or health.

Unsaturated fats can be either poly or mono, and they’re the good type of fat.

Polyunsaturated fats are liquid at room temperatures like corn and sunflower oil.

Monounsaturated fats are found in things like pistachios and avocados. And there is such a thing as eating too much good fat.

“Heart-healthy diet, one of the things that we like is that our weight is in control. And you can easily go out of control with weight by concentrating too much even on the good fats because fat is a calorie-dense food,” said Horob.

An animal with four legs has more fat than an animal with two, and an animal with no legs doesn’t have any fat.

“Eat something that comes from four legs and has saturated fat, but watch your portions of that. Use lower-fat cuts of meat, use preferred methods of cooking low-fat meats, low and slow is what works with meats that are very lean,” said Horob.

KX News asked North Dakotans if they know the difference between them, and the answer was pretty much the same.



“I have no idea,” one person said.

“Honestly, I have no clue what the difference is. I don’t either,” another person said.

“No I don’t,” said one person.

Horob also said a good recommendation of fat is about 50 grams per day. She said our diets usually have more than that.