YHF: What to eat and avoid when you’re sick

KX News is Putting North Dakota First by trying to help you find easy, helpful ways to make health a priority.

With flu season right around the corner, KX wanted to find out what’s the best thing to eat when you’re sick.

Here’s what one doctor said, and what people love to eat when they’re not feeling good:

“People oftentimes get pretty focused about eating healthy, which would be a benefit all year round, but especially in that time frame it does make the illness less severe,” said Dr. Marisa Albertson from Trinity Hospital.

She said loading up on vitamin C and zinc can help lessen the duration and severity of symptoms; things like almonds, seeds and eggs are all high in zinc.

Of course, there is vitamin C in oranges and fruits, but it’s also hiding somewhere else.

“Bell peppers are huge for vitamin C, which a lot of people didn’t know,” said Dr. Albertson. Sweet potatoes, chicken noodle soup and salmon are on the list of things to eat.

But there are some that you should avoid.

Sugary treats should be saved until you feel better because sugar increases inflammation in the body. Another thing is caffeine. It’s a diuretic and depletes the body of extra fluids.

“I don’t know about spicy foods. I don’t think that’s anything that would be conducive to being sick,” said Dr. Albertson.

KX asked people what they like to eat when they’re not feeling good…

Some people like to keep it healthy:

“My favorite thing to eat when I’m sick, I’d have to say peanut butter and jelly and chicken noodle soup,” one woman said.

“My grandmother’s chicken noodle soup,” another woman said.

“Soda, crackers and 7-Up,” one woman said.

“Soup,” a young boy said.

“What kind of soup?” KX asked.

“Broccoli soup,” the young boy said.



“Soup,” a man said.

“What kind of soup?” KX asked.

“Tomato,” the man said.



While others, eat comfort food:

“Lutefisk. And you’ve got to put lots of butter on it. That makes it all better,” one woman said.

“When I am sick, believe it or not, nacho cheese chips,” said one man.

“Tequila,” another man said.

And if you don’t feel like eating anything, make sure to stay hydrated.

“The body definitely has enough calories to not have to eat at that moment, the main thing is to stay hydrated,” said Dr. Albertson.

Dr. Albertson also said getting a lot of rest will help the body get over a cold faster.