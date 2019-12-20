YHF: Which holiday treats are better than others

The holidays are a time for eating tasty treats and having big dinners. In today’s Your Health First, we spoke to a dietitian who shared which foods are better than others.

Michelle Fundingsland, an outpatient dietitian at Trinity Health, said for dinner, eating lean cuts of meat or taking the skin off the turkey and focusing on portion size can help reduce fat and calorie count.

Having a plain baked potato with pepper, onions and mushrooms is a better alternative to a loaded baked potato.

For dessert, pick a pie with a single-layer crust or go for a fruit pie.

Fundingsland also recommended splitting a cookie or piece of fudge with someone instead of eating an entire portion yourself.

And for those holiday drinks…

“The apple ciders or mulled wines, things like that, those calories can add up too. So there are a lot of fancy drink recipes out there just using flavored waters that don’t have any extra calories in them. You could use frozen cranberries or frozen fruit as a garnish and enjoy those zero-calorie drinks,” said Fundingsland.

She said playing dance games, walking and staying active can help your metabolism.