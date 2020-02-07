Your Health First: Wisdom teeth

In today’s Your Health First, wisdom… No, we’re not talking about how knowledgable you are –we’re talking about your wisdom teeth.

Each year, five million people have theirs removed. So we asked a dentist, when is the best time? He said if there’s an infection, cavities or damage to neighboring teeth, it’s time to start the discussion.

Another reason is pain, which is from gum infection, not an infection of the tooth. If you leave them in too long, you could suffer even more damage.

“Repairing the backside of a second molar where a third molar was touching it,” said Lindell Kemmet, dentist.

“I had a 69-year-old patient today that we were repairing that. Why? Because there was just no way for that patient to actually floss underneath there and clean underneath there. It becomes a very difficult procedure later on and do you want to recommend wisdom tooth extraction on someone who’s 70 years old?”

By the way, not everyone has four wisdom teeth. Some people have one, two, or three — and in rare cases, people develop five or more wisdom teeth.

