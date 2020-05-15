YLEH: Candidates vying for open seats on Minot City Council shared their plans for the city

KX News is your local election headquarters, and tonight we’re bringing you information about the candidates running for Minot City Council.

On Thursday, Minot Area Candidate Forum allowed the candidates to share their opinions on things like the city manager position, the budget and the ongoing flood protection project.

The four candidates and one incumbent approved on the outcome of the city manager recently being fired. However, the topic of flood control was something they were divided on–with some people saying the decision to start eight years ago was the right one, while others disagreed.

And the budget was a big topic of discussion.

“We cannot and absolutely cannot increase taxes, so we need to be innovative and creative in how we do stuff. We need to work with our legislature in order to take advantage of the legacy fund to get some low-interest loans, as well as perhaps some grants. There’s a huge amount of stuff we have to do to be creative, but we cannot, we will not build trust unless we can do better with our budget,” said Scott Burlingame, City council candidate.

“Using a lot of our NDR for important housing programs for some of our more vulnerable parts of the communities, seniors, disabled folks. I think affordable housing is an issue that some of us don’t particularly if you’ve lived in your homes for a long time, and bought it when it was $60,000, we don’t pay attention to that, and so i’m proud of our council for trying to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Carrie Evans, city council candidate.

“People need to feel like their opinions are heard and respected. Unfortunately, what a lot of people want cost money and you can’t have it both ways. You can’t have low taxes and good roads. We’re falling back behind, even though we triple the amount on street maintenance, we’re still falling behind,” said Steve Podrygula, city council incumbent.

“So, there has to be an attitude of reality and that’s part of where the trust comes in, where city leadership needs to be open about what the challenges are and the people need to be honest and respectful of the fact you can’t get everything all at once, there has to be more of a dialogue,” Podrygula added.

“We can’t just spend money to spend money. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving money back to the federal government. To do a project, one project for instance, I mean moving City Hall to get it out of the flood’s way, we have a $1 billion flood project going on. If that $1 billion flood project can’t protect City Hall right now, then what are we doing?” said Tom Ross, City Council candidate.

“The business community needs to be strong for this city to prosper, I think. I just don’t think we’re the most business-friendly, we’re not the easiest to work with, in my opinion, just with my interactions with customers that deal in construction or whatnot. There’s just some areas there I think we need to streamline,” said Roscoe Streyle, City Council candidate.

If you missed anything from tonight’s forum, click here.