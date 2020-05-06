YLEH: How to access your sample ballot online

KX News is your local election headquarters. While you wait for your ballot application or ballot to arrive, here’s you how to access your sample ballot online, and some important information before you cast your vote in June.

Getting a head-start on researching the candidates and measures on your ballot can help you when it’s time to cast your vote, and you don’t have to wait until you have your physical ballot to start.

You can access it online, and we’ll going to show you how.

First, you’re going to go to vote.nd.gov.

On the right-hand side of the screen, you enter your house number and zip code.

A list of addresses comes up, scroll down till you find yours. Once this screen comes up, there is a toolbar on the top of the page.

Hover over “my ballot” and you’ll see three options: contests and candidates, ballot questions and sample ballot. Click on sample ballot.

This is what your ballot will look like once it arrives in the mail.

There is a disclaimer that shows up at the top:

“In a political party primary election, you may only vote for the candidates of one political party. This ballot contains three political parties, one in each section. If you vote in more than one political party’s section, your political party ballot will be rejected. However, all other votes on the No Party and Measures Ballots will still be counted.”

Meaning, if you want to vote for Libertarian Steven James Peterson for Representative in Congress, you can’t vote for Republican Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford for Governor and Lt. Governor.

You’ll have to vote for every person in your political party.

If you scroll down, you’ll see the no-party ballot. This is where you can vote for whomever you want.

City Council, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Park Board Members are some of the sections.

At the end of the sample ballot, there are county measures you vote on.

Your ballot will look different, depending on where you physically live.

If you aren’t sure of what each measure is, or who the candidates are, looking at this now, can help you make a more informed decision.

If you have not received your ballot application, contact your county auditor as soon as possible.

If you have received it, we have instructions to help you fill it out correctly.

Clarification: Tuesday night, we reported if you select you would like to receive a mail-in ballot for all 2020 elections, you cannot vote in-person if it’s allowed later in the year. A spokesperson from the Secretary of State says as long as you don’t fill out that mail-in ballot, you can vote at the polls if they are open.