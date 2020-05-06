YLEH: How to access your sample ballot online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KX News is your local election headquarters. While you wait for your ballot application or ballot to arrive, here’s you how to access your sample ballot online, and some important information before you cast your vote in June. 

Getting a head-start on researching the candidates and measures on your ballot can help you when it’s time to cast your vote, and you don’t have to wait until you have your physical ballot to start.

You can access it online, and we’ll going to show you how.  

First, you’re going to go to vote.nd.gov.

On the right-hand side of the screen, you enter your house number and zip code. 

A list of addresses comes up, scroll down till you find yours. Once this screen comes up, there is a toolbar on the top of the page.

Hover over “my ballot” and you’ll see three options: contests and candidates, ballot questions and sample ballot. Click on sample ballot.

This is what your ballot will look like once it arrives in the mail. 

There is a disclaimer that shows up at the top:

“In a political party primary election, you may only vote for the candidates of one political party. This ballot contains three political parties, one in each section. If you vote in more than one political party’s section, your political party ballot will be rejected. However, all other votes on the No Party and Measures Ballots will still be counted.”

Meaning, if you want to vote for Libertarian Steven James Peterson for Representative in Congress, you can’t vote for Republican Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford for Governor and Lt. Governor.

You’ll have to vote for every person in your political party. 

If you scroll down, you’ll see the no-party ballot. This is where you can vote for whomever you want. 

City Council, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Park Board Members are some of the sections. 

At the end of the sample ballot, there are county measures you vote on. 

Your ballot will look different, depending on where you physically live. 

If you aren’t sure of what each measure is, or who the candidates are, looking at this now, can help you make a more informed decision. 

If you have not received your ballot application, contact your county auditor as soon as possible.

If you have received it, we have instructions to help you fill it out correctly. 

Clarification: Tuesday night, we reported if you select you would like to receive a mail-in ballot for all 2020 elections, you cannot vote in-person if it’s allowed later in the year. A spokesperson from the Secretary of State says as long as you don’t fill out that mail-in ballot, you can vote at the polls if they are open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge