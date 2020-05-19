YLEH: How to track the status of your ballot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KX News in your local election headquarters — Today, we’re showing you how to check the status of your ballot. 

If you’ve sent back your ballot application, but still haven’t received your physical ballot, you can track it on the vote.nd.gov website. 

Click on my ballot status and enter your last name and birthdate.

The search results will show where your ballot is. 

“I can find out when my ballot was mailed out to me when I complete it and send it back to my county auditor, I can also check that they received it,” said Al Jaeger, Secretary of State.

The last day to have your ballot application turned in to make sure you can still cast your vote is May 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

McQuades Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuades Canceled"

Gas Tax Revenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Tax Revenue"

Housing Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Market"

Opening Day Announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Day Announced"

Ballot Status

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Status"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19"

Birthday Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Cards"

Little Free Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Free Pantry"

Garrison PD Growing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison PD Growing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge