YLEH: How to track the status of your ballot

KX News in your local election headquarters — Today, we’re showing you how to check the status of your ballot.

If you’ve sent back your ballot application, but still haven’t received your physical ballot, you can track it on the vote.nd.gov website.

Click on my ballot status and enter your last name and birthdate.

The search results will show where your ballot is.

“I can find out when my ballot was mailed out to me when I complete it and send it back to my county auditor, I can also check that they received it,” said Al Jaeger, Secretary of State.

The last day to have your ballot application turned in to make sure you can still cast your vote is May 28.