YLEH: Tips for correctly filling out your ballot

KX News is your local election headquarters and North Dakotans like you are starting to receive their ballot.

We spoke to a county auditor for tips to make sure you fill it out correctly, making sure your vote counts.

Ward County Auditor Devra Smestad said she’s sent out 5,500 ballots so far for the county.

She said when filling it out, make sure to use dark blue or black ink, not a pencil.

And, to darken the oval completely.

For the primary section, she wants to remind people to not pick candidates in different parties, you have to stick with one. Otherwise, your vote will not count.

On the no-party ballot, she said it’s important to pay attention to the number of candidates you need to select, only darken two circles if that’s the number of seats available.

If you do fill it out incorrectly, contact your auditor to have a fresh ballot sent to you, but you can receive a maximum of three ballots.

It’s important to catch the mistake before you send it back because auditors are not opening them to check for errors.

She said the biggest mistake is people don’t sign the back of the envelope that the ballot is in.

“When they come in, we match it to the application and the signature on the application should be the same as the signature on the affidavit. So, if we’re getting them blank, we have no way of getting it back to them for their signature,” Smestad said.

She said if you’ve mailed in your application, you should receive your ballot in one to two weeks.