YMCA Bringing a Little Summer Time Activity Earlier Than Expected

Making the most of a long, sometimes dreary winter, is something North Dakotans do best.

It may be frigid outside, but who says the kiddos can’t still enjoy outdoor activities.

Praire Grit Adaptive Sports and the YMCA in Minot have teamed up to offer an adaptive bike riding experience.

Bikers ages 3 to 18 can work on bicycling skills that could get lost during the winter months.

All you have to do is bring your Bicycle and helmets to the YMCA tomorrow from 2pm to 3pm.

They’ll have cones and different obstacles set up and volunteers at the event will have structured activities to ensure bikers are ready to hit the streets come spring time.

Roger Mazurek, Director of YMCA”the kids wanted to try to be able to enhance their skills and not lose them over the summer so we started opening up our gymnasium here so that they can come and ride their bikes in a controlled environment.” Minot Family YMCA Director, Roger Mazurek, says.

To Register: Click Here