YMCA hosts annual youth triathlon

Today, over a hundred kids participated in a youth triathlon at the YMCA in Bismarck.

The Triathlon consisted of a 50-yard swim, a 2-mile bike ride on the Tom O’Leary Golf Course and a half-mile run.

It’s a friendly competition that the YMCA has been hosting for five years. Organizers say the event teaches kids life-long skills such as discipline and sportsmanship. They also say through these activities kids can develop a healthy lifestyle.

“Unfortunately, childhood obesity is a growing epidemic in our nation and community. So, I think any opportunity that we can present for youth to be active then we need to be doing that. We need to make sure they are having fun while they are doing that so they continue on that road,” said Tim Olson, operations director.

Last year, 77 kids participated and this year, there were 165.