YMCA to host Zumba to Fight Breast Cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Zumba Instructors in Minot are coming together to Fight Breast Cancer.

The Minot Family YMCA is hosting their Tough Enough to Wear Pink Zumba Party this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help raise awareness during breast cancer awareness month.

All members of the YMCA are $5 and all nonmembers are $10.

Merchandise will be sold and prizes can be won. All proceeds will go toward benefiting the Cancer Rehab Program through Trinity and this event will allow women with cancer a boost to start a new routine.

“It’s something for them to get back in to maybe a routine an exercise program. Zumba is just like a really great community of women and men to come. You have like an hour of Cardio Fitness fun and you forget about all your worries and it’s a great time,” Melissa Koppinger, zumba instructor at the YMCA.

