Yoga is helping people during the pandemic

The restricted travel and — for some — panic, over the risk of coronavirus are all adding to growing anxiety. Some have found solace in staying connected to family and friends, and/or maintaining some kind of routine. There’s also one other thing that can help keep anxiety and mental health in check– yoga.

We spoke to a few yoga studios in Bismarck and Mandan to see how this practice has been helping people during the pandemic.

“Coming to your mat connects two really important things and that’s breath and movement,” said Roxanne Jablonsky, owner at Luminate Studios.

Jablonsky says practicing yoga every day can help with the anxiety and depression people are feeling right now because of the pandemic. But since yoga studios across the U.S. had to close their doors to customers, they went digital. Offering online classes was a way to relieve stress for clients, but also help to boost immunity and improve overall health.

“Yoga has always provided me a safe place for me to come to. No matter what I was facing,” said Jablonsky.

It’s the same with The Studio: Wellness Community of Mandan. The owner there says her phone’s been ringing off the hook because people just need to relax.

“People are starting to realize, ‘Hey, I have not taken care of myself. And it’s time.’ Because I actually have a little bit of time to be able to do that,” Keri Vammer, owner at The Studio: Wellness Community of Mandan.

For Brenda Stone, the owner at Yoga for You in Bismarck. Her clients are all mostly in their 60s so the digital classes have helped them stay safe since they are considered to be high risk for catching the virus.

“I would say that they are very happy doing Zoom and they’ve told me especially come winter time they hope that I will continue zoom even if we find a vaccine for this wonderful virus we have going around,” said Stone.

As far as all yoga studios opening fully, who knows when that will be. But there are plenty of options out there, whether it’s online or in-person– you can find peace.

Every yoga studio offers a variety of services so it’s important to do your research to find one that fits your needs.

