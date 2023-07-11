MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It can definitely be frustrating flying out of North Dakota sometimes. Many residents opt to drive all the way to Minneapolis if that means saving a couple hundred dollars on a flight or extra layover.

But if you’re looking to head south and travel to Florida, you won’t have to fly or drive to Minneapolis first thanks to Allegiant Air.

According to a press release from Allegiant, they have announced a nonstop route from Minot International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport that will begin on November 22, 2023. The company has stated that one-way fares on the new route will be as low as $70!

“This new service to Minot International Airport creates more opportunities for the residents of Minot and the surrounding communities,” said Jennifer Eckman, MOT’s airport director. “We are very excited for the new flights to Orlando. This is a great vacation destination and my family and I are ready to pack our bags for a winter getaway!”

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 12, 2023 for travel by Feb. 12, 2024. The price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services, and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .