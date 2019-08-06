You can help save lives by taking a walk

The Bismarck Heart Walk is taking place this Saturday.

It goes from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM at the North Dakota State Capitol at 600 E Boulevard Ave.

Join a million Heart Walk Heroes from across the nation by raising funds for science that can teach us all how to live longer and be healthier.

Here are some tips on how to take charge of your health according to the American Heart Association:

Eat healthy by adding all the colors, all the time. You can do this by sneaking in vegetables anytime you eat. Learn how to sneak veggies into your meals here.

Live a healthy lifestyle. This means getting clear on how you want to live. Whether it’s stress management, mental health and well-being, sleep regime. Learn more about living a healthy lifestyle here.