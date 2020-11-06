You can keep your political signs up as long as you want in Bismarck

There was a previous ordinance in the City of Bismarck that said your political sign had to be taken down 10 days after an election. That is no longer the case.

As of July 25th a new ordinance was put into place that allows residents to have political signage on their property for an unlimited amount of time.

Unless the party they are promoting pose a threat to public safety.

KX spoke with the Community Development Director for the city that says one common issue they see are signs on public property getting in the way.

“Driving around the community you’ll notice from time to time a lot of these signs along pretty prominent roadways in the community. And just sort of a gentle reminder to folks that those types of signs aren’t or signs in general aren’t allowed in the public right away,” said Ben Ehreth, the Community Development Director for the City of Bismarck.

The city also cannot tell you what you can and cannot post on flags you hang on your property.

