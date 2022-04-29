BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Mother’s Day is around the corner and doing something nice for that special mother in your life is always the goal.

The company Lucit has created an innovative way to do it big.

With a partnership of iDigital Media, Dakota Outdoors and Gusaas Signs, the four businesses launched a campaign allowing you to put your mom on a digital billboard for free.

There are a total of 31 billboards between Bismarck, Mandan, Minot and Fargo and they say it’s easy to put your mom on one simply through the click of an app.

Lucit’s Operation Manager Jamie Thrasher says your posting will consist of your mother’s picture and a message, just like the ones you see here (in the video above).

“We thought it’d be really cool for people to get to be on a billboard that probably never would otherwise,” said Thrasher.

She added it’s not easy being a mom and they deserve to feel special — because they are.

She also says you can post a picture of your grandmother or any mother in your life, and they don’t have to live in North Dakota to be on a billboard.

For information on how you can put your mom on a billboard, visit Lucit’s website.