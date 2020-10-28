You can still vote — even if you’re quarantined. Here’s how.

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we’re just one week away from election day.

Something county auditors say they want you to think about before heading to the polls is your health.

They say although you could be feeling great today, that could change overnight. You could be identified as a COVID-19 close contact or test positive and have to quarantine. If that happens, there are still ways you can vote without going to the polls.

One way is filling out an Absentee Agent Authorization application. It allows someone else to get your ballot for you and then drop it off. All the authorized agent has to do is bring the signed application to the auditor’s office and they can leave that same day with the ballot.

You can get the application from vote.nd.gov or by contacting your local auditor.

The Ward County auditor says if you request an absentee ballot by mail, it may not get to you in time, and she reiterates that you do not go to the polls if you are sick or supposed to be in quarantine.

“I’m hoping that if you are quarantined or something like that, you try to look at some of the other options and don’t just come and vote on Election Day. We don’t want anyone getting sick just because they went to vote,” Marisa Haman said.

Haman says nearly 1,200 people showed up for early voting Monday. And if you’ve yet to go, auditors want to make sure you know the four types of identification that are accepted.

They are: a North Dakota driver’s license, a North Dakota non-driver’s ID, Tribal ID or a long-term care certificate.

Out-of-state driver’s licenses, military IDs or passports are not accepted.