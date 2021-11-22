‘You get to see them succeed’: Volunteer with Prairie Grit says helping individuals with disabilities participate in sports is rewarding

A local nonprofit allows individuals with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports, giving them an opportunity to do what they love.

“Our oldest daughter, Kaylyn is hearing and visually impaired and then Cady, our younger daughter, has cerebral palsy so that was where we started,” said Kara MacIver.

MacIver’s two kids have been participating in activities through Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports since it was founded in 2016.

The nonprofit based in Minot offers sporting opportunities, such as gymnastics and sled hockey, for adults and children over 5 that have disabilities.



“It’s amazing,” said MacIver. “We are so grateful. It’s been a blessing to our family in many ways.”

She says she’s thankful for the relationships that are built through the organization.



“Those are our favorite days to get together, the days we have Prairie Grit stuff so we can visit and catch up with everyone and actually talk to people who kinda know what you’re going through,” said MacIver. “And talk about good things and hard things.”

Averi Bradley has been volunteering with Prarie Grit for years and now she’s the program assistant.

Volunteering even helped her choose her majors of elementary education and special education at Minot State University.

“All of my good friends are them, like all of our participants,” said Bradley. “They are my role models so I think it just shapes me so I’m like, why not give back?”

MacIver says if people want to volunteer, they won’t regret it.



“The kids are great and I think that the more people that get to be, get a chance to work with them and see what this is all about, I think you learn so much from every one of these kids,” said MacIver.

Bradley says volunteering is rewarding and most people return after their first time volunteering.



“You get to like see them like succeed in something that like somebody might’ve at school just may not be wanting to support them,” said Bradley.

She says that after bonding with the participants, she never wants to miss an event.



“I can be their cheerleader and be there cheering on like look at what you just did,” said Bradley.

If you are interested in learning more about Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and how you can volunteer, click here.