You will now need a face mask when going to a facility owned by the city of Minot

The city of Minot has also issued a mask mandate, but on a much smaller scale.

After the decision to table the motion was made during the last meeting, aldermen are now in agreement, voting unanimously that any visitor in city-owned buildings must wear a mask.
But a concern among many how are city employees to enforce the new rule?

“People do the right thing. It’s unfortunate that we even have to put in a mask mandate for our city-owned buildings. But now that we have done that I would respectfully request that anyone entering that doesn’t want to wear a mask, that they do not give our employees a difficult time,” said Alderwoman Lisa Evans.

Minot will now join the city of Williston, who also now requires that visitors wear masks in city buildings. The city announced the change today..after moving to the high-risk level last week.
The mask mandate for Minot goes into effect Tuesday morning.

