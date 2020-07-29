Young artists go ‘around the world’ of art this week in Bismarck

Kids in Bismarck are going around the world this week– the world of art, that is.

Art from the Heart is holding a global art-themed camp this week for local kids.

The campers will not only learn about art but the history, the different types of methods they use, and the culture of various countries.

Wednesday, the kids made their way to Japan.

“Art is one of the main things because you can use different arts and mediums that create different stuff,” shared Payton Hehr, one of the artists.

“Well, I’m really excited for the Japanese art today. I’m looking forward to paining with ink,” shared Deacon Sabot, another artist participating.

They’re also learning about art of Africa, Mexico, Australia and Ireland this week.

