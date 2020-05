A young boy lost his life, after a UTV crash around 3:45 this afternoon. According to the highway patrol, the incident happened a half-mile south of Mountain, North Dakota in the Northeastern part of the state.

The 10-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger, which is a utility terrain vehicle or UTV when it left the roadway and tipped onto its driver’s side.

The boy was ejected and died at the scene, he was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.