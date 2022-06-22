MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Country pop group based out of Nashville, Young in a Million will perform live on Sunday, July 10 at the second annual Uffda Fest in Roosevelt Park.

The band made a splash on the music scene nationally when they opened for the bands Coldplay and Maroon 5 in Los Angeles last year.

The group will also be featured as an opener at the grandstand at the North Dakota State Fair this year.

Lead singer Kody Ternes is a Minot native and moved to Nashville five years ago to pursue a career in music.

Since being in Nashville, he has formed the group Young in a Million with his close friend, Alex.

Besides Young in a Million, Uffda Fest will feature another Nashville-based band, Spoken, as well as three hip-hop artists from the Minneapolis-St, Paul area.

As far as local acts go, Daniel Starks, a Norsk Høstfest favorite, will hit the stage with Jared Schumaier, Jacob Rocky and several others, according to a press release.

The Uffda Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will also feature yard games, cotton candy and free food/cold brew coffee while supplies last. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Event promoter Dan Hansen said that the event was birthed a couple of years ago out of this idea to bring people together and celebrate heritage, live music and just plain hanging out in person. Something that has become a commodity after the pandemic isolated people so badly.

For more information, visit the Greater Minot Concerts Facebook page.