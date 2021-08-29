Young volunteers help with renovations at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck

Volunteers are helping with renovations and tidying up a popular Bismarck pumpkin patch.

Boy and Girls Troops from Mandan and Bismarck are helping give the nature trail and obstacle course at Pappas Pumpkin Patch a facelift. This task is a part of their community service project.

Troops were painting, hammering and even adding signage for the trail Sunday.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch allows families to enjoy attractions like ziplining, a nature trail and picking out your favorite pumpkin.

“Some of us need service hours for ranks and stuff, and because it needs to be done,” said Jorja Klaudt Assistant Patrol Leader of Girls Troop 10-11G.

This year, 50,000 to 60,000 guests are expected. The pumpkin patch will open on September 12th.