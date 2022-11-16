BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Does your child have an artistic side? This might be a great time to let it show. Tires Plus ND is now seeking participants for their new holiday coloring contest.

To help spread the holiday spirit — and fuse it with a bit of school spirit — students 12 and younger from Bismarck and Minot schools have the opportunity to partake in the competition, where handmade art can be submitted and judges for the opportunity to win cash prizes.

Three winners will be selected from the Bismarck area, and three will be selected from Minot. In addition to receiving cash prizes, each child who places will also receive a larger donation to their school.

First Place: $250 for the child, $500 for their school

Second Place: $150 for the child, $300 for their school

Third Place: $100 for the child, $200 for their school

Both first-place art pieces chosen will also be featured on Tires Plus’s holiday cards sent out to their customers.

In order to enter, parents and children can submit their artwork using the online form here, or drop off the work at one of the groups’ four locations in Bismarck and Minot. If you’re dropping off a child’s article, the following information must be written on the back of the work:

Child’s full name

Child’s age

Child’s grade

Parent or parent’s full names and phone numbers

School’s name and city

Only one submission is permitted per person. The submission period ends on December 2. Entries will be voted on by the public Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 18, and winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 20.

For more information about the Tires Plus Holiday Coloring Contest, visit this page.