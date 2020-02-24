Your Health First: 98.6 no longer the average body temperature

In Monday’s Your Health First, body temperature.

Since 1851, 98.6 has been the benchmark for average body temperature, but researchers from Stanford University are saying that may not be the case anymore.

They looked at 35,000 patients and took almost 250,000 temperature readings. They said the human body temperature is decreasing, and 97.88 is the average.

We spoke to a doctor who said they look for a range between 97 and 100.4 as normal. While the number may be important, the symptoms are what they focus on.

“I barely ever have a patient that’s 98, even 98 on the dot, they’re usually either like 97.2, 97.3,” said Fariha Saleem, doctor, UND Center for Family Medicine.

“Very few of my patients are like 99, but they just run hotter, usually. But I usually have more 96s 97s than I do like a 98 or 98.6.”

Doctor Saleem also said the standard won’t change until more studies have been conducted over a larger population. She also said if your child has a fever greater than 100.4, it’s time to take them to the doctor.