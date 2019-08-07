Your Health First: Allergic Reactions to Mosquito bites

This July 13, 2019 photo provided by Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech shows male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes in a container at the company’s lab in Guangzhou, China, prepared for release. Researchers zapped the insects with a small dose of radiation and infected them with a virus-fighting bacterium called Wolbachia. Males and female mosquitoes with different types of Wolbachia won’t have young that survive. So researchers intentionally infect males with a strain not found in the area and then release the insects. (Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech via AP)

We’ve talked a lot about mosquitoes this summer, but there may be more to that small red itchy bump you get, after a mosquito bite.

And, for some, mosquito bites can just be annoyingly itchy, but for others it could pose an extreme risk.

One doctor says if the irritation starts to spread or increase in size, you may be having an allergic reaction. If you have swelling or shortness of breath, you could be in trouble.

Fahad Khemani: But certain cases or more rare cases, you can get a prolonged reaction to it. Some patients or people develop into an anaphylaxis which is a reaction , a kind of generalized reaction, and sometimes you can get shortness of breath and that’s when you need to go to the ER.

Again – he says the best way to avoid mosquitoes is to stay inside when you can, and to use bug repellent with DEET.

If you are having an allergic reaction, the doctor says you should take Benadryl or an antihistamine. If the reaction continues, you should then go to an emergency room.