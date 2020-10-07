Your Health First: Are you wearing the correct masks?

Are you wearing the correct masks?

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there are specific masks that more effective than others.

Surgical disposable masks are the most effective and cloth masks work but need to have two layers of fabric.

Masks they say are not effective are neck gators, plastic face shields and masks with valves as it doesn’t prevent air contamination.

“So many individuals who test positive, often are testing positive before they develop symptoms. You know, and they’re spreading the disease before they develop symptoms. They can transmit it and so being able to wear the appropriate masks when you are in a setting that you could be infecting another individual is important,” said Kirby Kruger, Director for the Division of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Kruger also says the masks should cover your nose down to your chin.