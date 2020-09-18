Your Health First: Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director says it’s safe for kids to return to school full-time

Is it safe for kids to return to school full-time, face-to-face? According to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the answer is yes.

Elementary-age students in Bismarck are expected to return to school full-time at the end of the month.

The latest statewide numbers show 206 kids, from infants to age 14, currently have COVID-19 in North Dakota.

But Public Health Director Renae Moch says schools are quite safe for kids as social distancing, extra sanitation and mask guidelines are implemented throughout the school.

“They are really setting the standard. A lot of the positive cases that we’re seeing is actually coming from the community and the activities that happen outside of the school setting,” explained Moch.

Moch also said kids are more likely to show little to no symptoms if they contract the virus but can still spread it.