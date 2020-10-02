Your Health First: Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosting drive-up flu clinics

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is giving people the opportunity to prepare for this upcoming flu season.

A drive-thru flu clinic is giving people in the community access to a fast, convenient way to get their influenza vaccine.

And, this method also allows healthcare workers to keep a good distance.

KX spoke with the healthcare services program coordinator for the department who says if you are 6 months or older you should be vaccinated — especially this year.

“And this year it’s just as important as ever. I know COVID is still out there, but don’t forget to get your flu shot because it’s going to help keep you healthy through the winter. And it’s not good to get a dual infection and influenza,” explained Betsy Kanz, healthcare services program coordinator with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Kanz says the set up of the drive-thru flu clinic is a possible model for the way they would administer COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes.

The next flu clinic is happening Oct. 29.