Your Health First: Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosting drive-up flu clinics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is giving people the opportunity to prepare for this upcoming flu season.

A drive-thru flu clinic is giving people in the community access to a fast, convenient way to get their influenza vaccine.

And, this method also allows healthcare workers to keep a good distance.

KX spoke with the healthcare services program coordinator for the department who says if you are 6 months or older you should be vaccinated — especially this year.

“And this year it’s just as important as ever. I know COVID is still out there, but don’t forget to get your flu shot because it’s going to help keep you healthy through the winter. And it’s not good to get a dual infection and influenza,” explained Betsy Kanz, healthcare services program coordinator with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Kanz says the set up of the drive-thru flu clinic is a possible model for the way they would administer COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes.

The next flu clinic is happening Oct. 29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss