Your Health First: Blue Cross Blue Shield ND extends healthcare enrollment period

Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota is pushing more people to get on health insurance.

In typical years, Blue Cross ND has its open enrollment period to sign up, renew and or change policies from November to December, but now they are extending open enrollment to Aug. 15.

KX News spoke with a representative from Blue Cross ND who tells us with the severity of the pandemic causing health scares, they want to allow people as much time as they need to get proper insurance in case you find yourself needing it.

He says health insurance can be costly, but there are programs to help.

“I’ve seen some very, very interesting deals where the government has set people up with extremely low to no premium for great coverage,” Jim Nichols said.

To learn more on how to enroll, click here.