Your Health First: Bullying

KX News is Putting North Dakota First by trying to help you, find easy helpful ways to make health a priority. With school starting this week, we want to provide you with information on bullying at school.

We spoke to a counselor who has experience with elementary and middle school students.

She says in elementary school, most of the bullying happens on the playground during recess. In middle school, it becomes more verbal like name-calling.

She also says bullying happens repetitively over time and at an extreme level.

“Sometimes it is a jealousy thing where kids want to be more like that other kid that they’re maybe giving a hard time,” said Stacey Eskelson, counselor Minot Public Schools.

“And so, we a lot of times work with maybe even both kids to bring a relationship. I’ve had kids become good friends after they’ve had some situations where they weren’t treating each other very well,” Eskelson added.

Eskelson also said parents should visit with their kids daily to find out if something is happening at school.